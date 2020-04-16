Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) estimates GMV growth of 43% to 46% in Q1, with digital platform GMV growth of 17% to 19%.

The online retailer reports on a preliminary basis a Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss of $21M to $25M. Farfetch continues to target adjusted EBITDA profitability for full year 2021

Towards the latter part of the quarter, Farfetch says it observed a slowdown in growth from larger markets in Europe and North America due to lockdown policies.

Looking ahead, the company expects digital transactions to represent a significantly larger proportion of the overall industry.

FTCH +0.25% premarket to $11.80.

Source: Press Release