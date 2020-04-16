Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) enters agreements with Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), eMoney Advisor, Envestnet|Yodlee (NYSE:ENV) to use Schwab's application programming interface connections.

The APIs use a token-based approach to enable clients to authorize third parties to download requested account information on their behalf in an encrypted form, without storing usernames and passwords.

Through Schwab’s API connection, Intuit, eMoney, and Envestnet|Yodlee will continue to have client-authorized access to account information in a protected environment specifically designed for such information sharing, Schwab said.

The agreements enhance Schwab's ability to manage and provide an alternative to the process of “screen scraping”, by which third-parties access valuable client data by using the clients’ own log-in credentials.

"Through its API development and the migration of third-party financial technology companies to its API network, Schwab provides a more secure, client-controlled authentication process, and moves one step closer to its vision of completely eliminating screen-scraping of Schwab sites in the future," the company said.