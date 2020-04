INO, BBBY among premarket gainers

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) +169% on over $10M order.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) +91% on deal for COVID-19 vaccine adjuvant.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +82% on launching COVID-19 HOPE drug development program.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) +57% on go to distribute COVID-19 test.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) +56% .

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) +32% on Q4 results.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) +28% as its subsidiary Ares Genetics demonstrates feasibility and potential of next generation sequencing based antibiotic susceptibility testing in multi-center study.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) +18% .

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) +17% on Q4 results.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) +17% .

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) +14% on NasoCalm deal for COVID-19

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) +12% .

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +10% on investor call being held today post market to explain significance of COVID-19 vaccine candiate.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRPA) +10% on issuing statement on recent volatility of its stock price.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) +9% on receiving U.S. FDA expedited approval for Jelmyto.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) +9% on teaming up with Sinovac Biotech to develop COVID-19 vaccine.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) +8% .

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +8% .

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +7% on grant for COVID-19 vaccine.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +7% .

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) +7% .

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +6% .