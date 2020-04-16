Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin Johnson told employees in a memo that the coffee chain is preparing to reopen some cafes in the U.S.

Some cafes will continue as drive-thru only based on local health conditions and recommendations from authorities, while others may reopen for to-go orders.

"As we have experienced in China, we are now transitioning to a new phase that can best be described as monitor and adapt," wrote Johnson.

Starbucks may have been prepared to deal with the pandemic than some other restaurant companies after running through the scenario early in China. The coffee seller now has stores back open again in Wuhan.