Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it has begun suspending operations of 62 shallow water platforms offshore Brazil, due to the effects of the coronavirus and oil price weakness.

The company says the platforms do not have the economic conditions to operate in the current environment.

Plans for the shutdowns, which amount to a production cut of 23K bbl/day of oil, already had been announced.

Petrobras says 80% of the platforms are not manned, and it will transfer affected employees to work at other units.