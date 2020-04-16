Seeking Alpha
Atossa rockets 103% on launch of COVID-19 HOPE program

|About: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS)|By: , SA News Editor

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) announces a new drug development program called COVID-19 HOPE, which is an acronym for AT-H201 in COVID-19 patients for Pulmonary Evaluation.

The program uses a novel combination of two drugs approved by the FDA for other diseases to develop a therapy to improve lung function and reduce the amount of time that COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

Atossa has filed comprehensive provisional patent applications related to AT-H201 and intends to apply to the FDA under its Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program for approval to commence a clinical study.

Shares are up 103% premarket.