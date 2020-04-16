Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) +1.9% in pre-market as the company says that Asanko Gold Mine, a JV between AKG and GFI, had its best quarter since commercial production began four years ago.

Announces record gold production of 66,333 ounces (+9.8% Y/Y) from its Asanko Gold Mine in Q1; the strong performance enabled a distribution of $45M to the partners during Q1.

AGM said it is on track to achieve annual guidance of 225,000 to 245,000 ounces for 2020 from AGM.

Preliminary operating cash costs were $599/oz, with total cash costs of $676/oz, and preliminary AISC was $805/oz.

Generated proceeds of $104.6M, from gold sales of 67,820 ounces at an average realized price of $1,542 per ounce

At the end of the quarter, the JV held ~$55.6M in unaudited cash, and the company has no debt.