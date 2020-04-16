Seeking Alpha
MTS pulls guidance, suspends dividend due to pandemic

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSCexpects Q2 revenue of $205-215M, adjusted EBITDA of $27-32M, and a loss per share of $0.04-0.09 GAAP or positive $0.23-0.28 excluding costs and adjustments.

The company is withdrawing its FY guidance and suspending its dividend.

Cost cuts: The CEO will temporarily cut his salary by 20%, senior execs by 10-15%, and non-employee directors by 20%. The company also plans to reduce the workforce, discretionary spending, and capex.

MTS ended the quarter with $67M in cash and a net debt balance of $534M.

MTS shares are down 3.3% pre-market to $20.25.