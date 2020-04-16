PNC raised to Buy as Nomura sees severe scenario baked in
Apr. 16, 2020 9:32 AM ETThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)PNCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- In a note titled "The Cream Always Rises to the Top," Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache upgrades PNC Financial (PNC +0.6%) to Buy from Neutral on the basis that the bank's shares sufficiently discount "the degree to which PNC will under-earn its longer term potential in 2020."
- Boosts price target to $114 from $95.
- Carcache sees PNC positioned to absorb $8.9B of losses, representing 100% of the cumulative net losses that the bank would suffer over a nine-quarter horizon contemplated by the severely adverse scenario in its 2019 company-run stress test.
- Also expects PNC to maintain its dividend even in an extremely adverse economic environment assuming a 14% peak-to-trough decline in GDP (vs. an 8.5% decline in 2020 CCAR severely adverse scenario).
- Lowers 2020 EPS estimate to -$1.69 vs. EPS $3.69 to reflect the impact of lower fee income and additional reserve builds; keeps 2021 EPS estimate at $8.11.
- Nomura's Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating, and comes in line with the Bullish Sell-Side average rating (5 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 16 Neutral).