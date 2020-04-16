Kraft Heinz +2% after Wells Fargo pitches bull case
Apr. 16, 2020 9:44 AM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)KHCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Wells Fargo thinks investors can benefit from the extreme negativity that has surrounded Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) for the last few years.
- The firm notes in its deep dive that KHC's portfolio is far from as "offtrend" as bears claim and thinks internal savings can self-fund reinvestment. Analyst John Baumgartner and team also note that adjacent U.S. categories generating ~$4B in Nielsen annual sales afford new growth areas for Kraft.
- "At KHC, we think supply chain enhancements are capable of up to $500MM of savings, at best-in-class levels, while a likely sizeable portion of $600MM in existing non-working media/marketing spending can be reallocated to higher ROI programs. Shared services savings may be worth another $125MM. Already, KHC’s market promos show steady incremental lifts while peers have declined. As revenue improves, leverage emerges, and savings ramp, we see +4% yr/yr EBITDA by FY22E."
- WF upgrades Kraft to Overweight from Equal Weight and assigns price target of $38.
- Shares of Kraft are up 1.80% in early action.