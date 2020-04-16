In its monthly report for April, OPEC lowers its forecast for 2020 oil demand growth by 6.9M bbl/day, now seeing full-year demand falling by 6.8M bbl/day.

The contraction in Q2 is expected at ~12M bbl/day, with April witnessing the worst contraction at 20M bbl/day, which would be the lowest monthly amount since early 1989.

OPEC's estimate for 2020 world demand is revised down to 92.8M bbl/day from 99.7M bbl/day in its prior report; by comparison, the IEA's latest estimate yesterday was even lower at 90.5M bbl/day.

Oil prices (CL1:COM) are rebounding a bit from recent sharp losses: WTI +1.6% to $20.20/bbl, Brent +2% to $28.25/bbl.

