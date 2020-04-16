Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to offer $500M aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 to qualified institutional buyers.

The Notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of Cree, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Cree’s common stock, or a combination thereof.

Cree to use a portion of the net proceeds to repurchase up to $200M aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 0.875% convertible senior notes due 2023 and remainder of the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

Press Release