RiceBran Technologies (RIBT -0.9% ) has received a $1.8M loan through Spirit of Texas Bank under the United States Small Business Administration's (SBA) Payroll Protection Program contained within the new CARES Act.

The two-year, SBA administered PPP loan has an interest rate of 0.98% p.a., with initial principal and interest payments deferred for six months; and if used for payroll and certain other permitted expenses, the principal and unpaid interest may be forgiven.

Company says this increased liquidity will help them to maintain payroll and support business through the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.