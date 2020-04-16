Netflix up again as Morgan Stanley sees lead building
Apr. 16, 2020 9:49 AM ETNFLXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Netflix (NFLX +3.2%) is pacing toward its third straight day of record-high pricing, after its latest in what have been daily bull notes weighing the business' prospects in a stay-at-home society.
- Unfazed by a new bearish update at Wedbush, Morgan Stanley boosted its price target to $450 from $400 (now marking just 2% upside), saying that observers don't quite understand how the company is shoring up its position amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- That may come down to advertising - which Netflix doesn't accept. Its main rivals are looking at ad declines of 10-20%, Benjamin Swinburne writes, which will force smaller investments into content.
- But Netflix has spent years in heavy investment, and so this bull market has ended "with Netflix's lead intact and perhaps insurmountable."
- “While the near-term benefits from stay-at-home consumer behavior are well understood, the longer-term strengthening of Netflix’s competitive position may not be,” Swinburne says.
- And Goldman Sachs is expecting Q1 to end with record subscriber additions as well as strong guidance ahead; it's holding a price target of $490.