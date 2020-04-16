AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (AMAG +0.1% ) all products currently remain available to patients.

At this time, the company’s supply chain has not been materially affected by COVID-19 and the company continues to closely monitor suppliers and supply levels.

The company has risk mitigation plans in place to minimize potential supply interruptions as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

The company continues to assess potential impacts to its current clinical development activities for the ongoing AMAG-423 Phase 2b/3a clinical trial and the planned ciraparantag Phase 2b trial in healthy volunteers.

Similarly, the company believes the COVID-19 pandemic will impact its business primarily due to reduced patient visits to healthcare providers.

The company plans to provide further updates during its first quarter 2020 earnings review in early May.