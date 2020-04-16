Calling COVID-19, Square's (NYSE:SQ) kryptonite, Raymond James downgrades to Underperform, with $41 price target suggesting more than 30% downside from yesterday's close.

While the team believes the company's fintech peers will get a pass on lowered 2020 estimates, the Street won't be so charitable to Square thanks to its exposure to small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.

Further, RayJay expects it could take a year or longer for Square's numbers to recover, and thus trims its 2021 EBITDA outlook by 33%. "While one could argue our forecast could still prove overly rosy, the stock is off just 4% YTD."

Shares are down 4.8% in early action to $58.45.

Previously: Square loses a bull; shares continue to rally (April 14)