Aimed at aligning its operations to global cannabis supply and demand, Canopy Growth (CGC -0.2% ) will implement the following initiatives:

Exit its operations in South Africa and Lesotho and transfer ownership of all operations in Africa to a local business. The transaction should close in the coming weeks.

Shut down its indoor facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

Cease operations at its cultivation site in Colombia, transitioning to an "asset light" business model that leverages local suppliers and Procaps for formulation and encapsulation activities.

Cease farming activities in Springfield, New York due to abundant hemp inventory produced last year.

Cut ~85 full-time positions.

Management expects to record a pre-tax charge of ~C$700M - 800M in Q1 related to the above actions.