Stocks mostly lower as energy, banks weigh

The major start market indexes start the session in mixed fashion, with techs leading the winners but energy and banks weighing; Dow -0.9% , S&P 500 -0.4% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

Markets have reacted calmly to more sobering economic data, as U.S. weekly jobless claims totaled 5.24M, March housing starts sank 22.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.216M, and the Philadelphia Fed Index for April plunged 43.9 points to -56.6.

Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk noted the pace of the weekly claims declined last week, saying "It's not exactly good news when the pain is compounding but it should be peaking."

In Europe, Germany's DAX +0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology ( +1.1% ) and health care ( +0.7% ) on top, while energy ( -3% ) and financials ( -2% ) are the leading losers.

U.S. Treasury prices also are mixed, with the two-year yield flat at 0.20% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 0.61%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 99.77.