Jobless claims imply 18% unemployment rate

The the social distancing measures used to control COVID-19's spread continues to take its toll on unemployment as this week's initial jobless claims bring the total over the past four weeks to 22M.

That points to a real-time unemployment rate of 18.1%, according to RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas.

"Once one adds in those not captured by the data, we are almost certainly facing a 20% unemployment rate now," he writes. That compares with the March unemployment rate of 4.4%, which barely reflects the coronavirus's effect on the economy.

That would be the highest rate since the Great Depression, but Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at the Bleakley Group, wouldn't characterize this downturn as a "depression-type event."

"We do still expect the unemployment rate to come down much more quickly than during a normal economic recovery, as temporary layoffs return to work once the lockdowns are lifted," he told CNBC.

“As we fully know the current state of the labor market with mass waves of layoffs, the key question turns to how many of these people will be rehired when the economy starts to reopen,” he said.

