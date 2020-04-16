Hasbro investors get a film studio for free - Berenberg
Apr. 16, 2020 10:11 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)HASBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (HAS -0.1%) is on watch after catching an intriguing upgrade from across the Atlantic Ocean.
- Berenberg starts off coverage on the toy company with a Buy rating on its view the acquired eOne studio will pay off.
- "eOne is particularly well positioned to benefit given its independent status. Ironically, we believe investors are ascribing no value to eOne’s film studio, which presents investors with a compelling opportunity to buy a quality film studio with strong secular underpinnings for free," advises the German firm.
- Berenberg also expects Hasbro to drive significant growth in its Wizards of the Coast segment through investments in digital gaming.
- Valuation check: "Despite its strategic importance and inherent standalone value, current valuation levels imply investors can essentially get eOne’s Film & TV studio for free. However, even if the value of eOne’s library is removed, we believe Hasbro’s remaining business currently trades at a discount."
- Berenberg assigns a price target of $93 to rep +30% upside potential for shares.