Hasbro investors get a film studio for free - Berenberg

Apr. 16, 2020 10:11 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)HASBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Hasbro (HAS -0.1%) is on watch after catching an intriguing upgrade from across the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Berenberg starts off coverage on the toy company with a Buy rating on its view the acquired eOne studio will pay off.
  • "eOne is particularly well positioned to benefit given its independent status. Ironically, we believe investors are ascribing no value to eOne’s film studio, which presents investors with a compelling opportunity to buy a quality film studio with strong secular underpinnings for free," advises the German firm.
  • Berenberg also expects Hasbro to drive significant growth in its Wizards of the Coast segment through investments in digital gaming.
  • Valuation check: "Despite its strategic importance and inherent standalone value, current valuation levels imply investors can essentially get eOne’s Film & TV studio for free. However, even if the value of eOne’s library is removed, we believe Hasbro’s remaining business currently trades at a discount."
  • Berenberg assigns a price target of $93 to rep +30% upside potential for shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.