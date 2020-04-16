Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -2.6% ) is wrestling with "the gravest crisis in the history of the aviation industry," CEO Guillaume Faury said in a video message for the company's annual shareholder meeting, which was taped remotely because of lockdowns across Europe.

The planemaker is now talking to customers about their requests to delay deliveries and is seeking solutions case by case and aircraft by aircraft.

Industry sources say production has slowed to a trickle for the time being as factories that can operate are practicing social-distancing measures and face shortagages of personal protection equipment.