Outfront Media (OUT -5.9% ) says affiliates of Providence Equity Partners are leading the purchase of $400M in newly issued convertible preferred stock, along with funds managed by Ares Management.

That stock is convertible at a conversion price of $16/share. Outfront is currently trading at $10.86. On an as-converted basis, the stock would make up about 14.8% of common shares outstanding.

It carries a 7% dividend, payable in cash or in kind at company option.

The transaction also means Providence Managing Director Michael Dominguez will join Outfront's board.

"We recognized the value of liquidity and collaboration as we look through these uncertain times and consider the exciting growth opportunities that will arise in our industry," says Outfront CEO Jeremy Male.