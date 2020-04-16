MKM Partners drops Boston Beer (SAM +0.5% ) to a Neutral rating from Buy and assigns a price target of $371.

"With the stock approaching its 52-week high (+40% off its March 16th bottom vs. S&P 500 + 17%), we believe our thesis is better appreciated and further upside is unlikely. The best scenario, where every Boston Beer brand family is simultaneously growing, appears to be properly reflected in the valuation," advises analyst Bill Kirk.

"Today, earnings risk, particularly as pantry-loading wanes, is skewed to the downside," he warns.