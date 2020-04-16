UBS lowers its price target on Best Buy (BBY -0.8% ) to $74 from $88 as it starts to model what Q2 will look like as stores reopen and employees are brought back in off of furloughs.

Analyst Michael Lasser's breakdown: "We assume sales continue to decline -30% for the rest of 1Q, resulting in a -10% decline for 1Q. For 2Q, we assume sales are down -15% in the first half of the quarter, followed by a flat comp (comps are down less than sales). 2Q'20 could be an under-appreciated difficult period for many retailers as they'll be expected to un-furlough their workers resulting in a full cost load."

Lasser also notes that some consumer purchasing of electronics and gaming may have been pulled forward out of Q2 as consumers prepped for a long period at home.