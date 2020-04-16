Elliott sees stocks falling as much as 50% from February highs - Reuters

Elliott Management, Billionaire Paul Singer's activist hedge fund firm, sees global stocks sliding more as the economic effects of the coronavirus continue, Reuters reports, citing a letter to the firm's clients.

"Our gut tells us that a 50% or deeper decline from the February top might be the ultimate path of global stock markets," according to the letter.

YTD, the S&P 500 is down 14% as of yesterday's close, with some wild swings along the way.

The firm's portfolio managers have bough some stocks and bonds recently, but "there does not appear to be a gilded cornucopia of shining bargains," the letter said.

Founded by Singer in 1977, the firm is known for a relatively pessimistic view and sounding economic warnings before others do.

In Q1, Elliott hedged its portfolio with protection trades on credit, equities, rates and gold, which helped offset declines in distressed debt and equity trades.

The firm's Elliott International fund increased 2.2% in Q1 and its Elliott Associates fund gained 1.6%; meanwhile the average hedge fund lost ~8% and the average activist hedge fund lost 33% during the same period, according to Hedge Fund Research data.