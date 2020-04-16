Gold could surpass $2,000/oz. and will remain elevated over the next five years as the global economy contends with the impact of the coronavirus, says Newmont (NEM +2.2% ) CEO Tom Palmer.

"The level of stimulus globally that's going into the economy certainly underpins higher gold prices for the longer term, and I don't think that stimulus has stopped yet," Palmer tells Bloomberg.

The outlook for gold already was strong, Palmer says, with rising demand among middle-class consumers in China and India as well as signs of supply constraints.

Gold likely will trade at $1,500-$1,750 over the next 2-5 years "as the world adjusts to and accommodates the stimulus that's coming," Palmer says. "You certainly might see that spike out of that from time to time."

