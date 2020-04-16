Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL +1.4% ) announces that its proprietary genetic test has been validated as a companion diagnostic for use in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate AD04 (ondansetron) for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

The test detects genetic variants in blood samples that identify people who will be more likely to respond to AD04 therapy.

The company plans to expand the use of the test in other indications, including opioid use disorder, adding that AD04 is the first addiction treatment drug candidate that utilizes a genetic segmentation approach.