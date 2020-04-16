Jack in the Box (JACK +15.2% ) trades higher after the restaurant company's forecast for a 4.2% decline in systemwide same-store sales in FQ2 tops some expectations.

The results were strong enough to prompt BTIG to upgrade Jack in the Box to a Buy rating from Neutral. Analyst Peter Saleh thinks JACK's fundamentals are better than the 45% YTD decline.

Oppenheimer and Cowen were also in this morning with largely positive notes on the fast-food chain.

Previously: Jack in the Box pulls guidance as pandemic starts to hit results (April 15)