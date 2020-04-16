Mastercard (NYSE:MA) dropped as much as 2.7% after Guggenheim analyst Jeff Cantwell downgrades the stock to Neutral from Buy as he expects margins to narrow near term.

Cross-border and domestic spending portions of Mastercard's business are both taking a hit from COVID-19, due to a "collapse in travel-related spend" and slower consumer spending overall.

The drop in cross-border spending is particularly painful as "cross-border-related fees generated by MA have an outsized impact on the company's earnings," Canwell wrote.

Removes $288 price target.

Guggenheim's rating comes in line with Quant rating of Neutral and contrasts with the Very Bullish average Sell-Side rating (12 Very Bullish, 9 Bullish, 4 Neutral).