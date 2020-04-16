Destiny Media Technologies slides 7.3% post Q2 results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCQB:DSNY -7.3% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 8% Y/Y to $0.81M.

Play MPE revenue fell by ~$0.06M, due to the timing of contract renewal negotiations.

Global Play MPE independent label revenue continues to increase.

For FY, Play MPE currency adj. revenue growth was 9.1% and total unadj. revenue growth was 5.6%.

Gross margin declined 20 bps to 91.43%.

The Company saw a significant step during the quarter with the start of the expansion into Canada.

The Company commenced a stock repurchase program in September 2019, resulting in market purchases to April 12, 2020 of ~0.6M shares for a total cost of $0.53M.

Previously: Destiny Media Technologies reports Q2 results (April 15)