Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) says that the co. has adequate capital to execute business plans for the remainder of 2020.

The Company will not take any immediate action to initiate a reverse split.

Co. has cleared all material short term liabilities.

Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis: “However, as a nationally listed Company, our listing status may exceed the value of our current business model. We have been solicited for a variety of potential strategic alternatives, and we will entertain all potential options to maximize shareholder value.”

