South Africa's government is allowing mining companies to resume operations at half their normal capacity, taking first steps to ease a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

South African Pres. Ramaphosa extended a 21-day lockdown by two weeks to the end of this month, but a lobby group for the country's largest producers says a prolonged shutdown would threaten marginal mines, putting 45K jobs at risk.

The mining minister says he plans to allow a phased recall of workers as mines ramp up production, adding that the industry may only be fully operational by next month.

The country's top miners include GFI, AU, SBSW, HMY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY.