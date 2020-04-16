Verizon (VZ +0.5% ) has introduced its Care Smart Watch, a device pitched at peace of mind for seniors.

The watch is "ideal for grandparents or for loved ones who live alone," the company says.

It combines health features like step trackers with communications features (it has its own phone number and companion app) and location sharing.

Watch owners can call for help in case of an accident or emergency, and set timers to remind about daily tasks like taking medication. And the watch has a "trust circle" of contacts to limit intrusions such as robocalls, along with push notifications and boilerplate texts.

It comes with a wristband in black or lavender and will be available for preorder starting today at $149.99 ($50 off with the purchase of a smartphone).