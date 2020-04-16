SunOpta (STKL +4.2% ) announces equity investment of $60M from Oaktree Capital and Engaged Capital, in the form of newly created Series B exchangeable preferred shares in two tranches.

Proceeds will be used primarily for investment in the company's plant-based foods & beverages business, and to provide incremental liquidity.

The first tranche consists of $30M of Series B-1 Preferred, and will be immediately exchangeable into SunOpta shares at an initial exchange price of $2.50/share

In addition, the Company has the option to require that Oaktree and Engaged purchase a second tranche of the Series B-2 Preferred for up to $30M, by giving notice to Oaktree and Engaged on or before July 15, 2020.

The initial exchange price of the Series B-2 Preferred will be equal to a 30% premium to the 15-day volume weighted average stock price through the trading day immediately prior to the notice date, with an exchange price floor of $2.00 and price cap of $3.50.