Airline stocks are underperforming on the day as more analysts express concerns that the huge bailouts won't be enough to compensate for crushing losses amid a collapse in demand. While the equity dilution risk for the carriers with the relief program is slightly lower than anticipated, the spotlight on liquidity down the road is still burning bright.

Decliners include Mesa Air (MESA -10.5% ), United Airlines (UAL -10.2% ), American Airlines (AAL -7.4% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -8.0% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -6.0% ), Alaska Air (ALK -7.2% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -6.9% ), SkyWest (SKYW -6.5% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV -5.5% ) and JetBlue (JBLU -3.9% ).

Previously: Airline relief package called a disaster by JPMorgan (April 15)