The Nasdaq is up 1.7% and S&P 500 0.5% , but gains are concentrated in pandemic favorites like Amazon, Netflix, Walmart, Costco, Microsoft, and Target. Also notably green today is the healthcare sector (XLV +1.4% ).

More economically-sensitive sectors like the banks (KBE -3.7% ), energy (XLE -3.6% ), materials (XLB -1.5% ), and industrials (XLI -1.3% ) continue to struggle mightily, suggesting chatter about a re-opening economy is in fact just chatter.