The Nasdaq is up 1.7% and S&P 500 0.5%, but gains are concentrated in pandemic favorites like Amazon, Netflix, Walmart, Costco, Microsoft, and Target. Also notably green today is the healthcare sector (XLV +1.4%).
More economically-sensitive sectors like the banks (KBE -3.7%), energy (XLE -3.6%), materials (XLB -1.5%), and industrials (XLI -1.3%) continue to struggle mightily, suggesting chatter about a re-opening economy is in fact just chatter.
The banks are now down 45% YTD - that's just as bad the energy sector has done! The S&P 500, meanwhile, is off just 13%, and the tech sector lower by just 5%. Divergences can last awhile, but not forever.