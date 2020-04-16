Parsley Energy (PE -5.2% ) CEO Matt Gallagher appeared with Jim Cramer on CNBC last night to advocate mandated production cuts by Texas regulators, saying "If we don't do something quickly in the face of a pandemic, you are going to cripple this domestic industry on the other side."

Parsley is one of just a few operators that has existing production capacities to cover debt without new drilling, the CEO said, "so this isn't about us. This is about the service sector [which contributes] "360K jobs just in the state of Texas, close to 1M jobs across the country."

Gallagher said there are "only six operators that can produce enough from currently producing wells to pay off debt without additional drilling."

"If those companies are shut down for 2-3 months, they will not come back, and we will be reliant on domestic imports again," Gallagher said.

Parsley and Pioneer Natural Resources have been outspoken about their desire to see the Texas Railroad Commission mandate production cuts.