TSMC (NYSE:TSM) reports a Q1 profit of $3.9B (+91% Y/Y) on $10.3B in revenue. The period ended on March 31 and included the unfolding coronavirus pandemic.

The net profit margin was 37.7%, and the operating margin was 41.4%.

The company expects "flattish" Q2 revenue of $10.1B-10.4B (consensus: $9.91B).

On the earnings call, management warned that the FY growth outlook has weakened due to coronavirus-related demand issues. The caution could signal issues for Apple's 5G iPhones launching this fall.

In other TSMC news, customer Huawei is reportedly shifting its in-house chips away from TSMC and to mainland Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

The move comes ahead of new U.S. rules requiring foreign companies using U.S. chip equipment to obtain a license before supplying to Huawei.

Huawei accounts for about 10% of TSMC's revenue.