Insteel (IIIN +15.0% ) says Q2 results were favorably impacted by robust demand for the Company's concrete reinforcement products partially offset by the ongoing margin pressure from low-priced import competition.

Net sales increased 2.6% Y/Y to $114.9M, driven by a 19.7% increase in shipments, though offset by 14.3% decrease in average selling prices.

Insteel ended the quarter debt-free with $40.4M of cash and no borrowings outstanding on its $100M revolving credit facility.

The company says that its visibility is limited due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 and the additional mitigation measures to be pursued by governmental authorities to combat the pandemic.

Also, said that integration of the STM acquisition and closure plans for the Summerville facility are proceeding as planned.

