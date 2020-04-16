The governors of five states have asked the Trump administration for a nationwide waiver exempting the oil refining industry from U.S. biofuel laws to help it survive the current demand meltdown, Reuters reports.

The Environmental Protection Agency has mandated that refiners blend 15B gallons of ethanol in the U.S. fuel supply in 2020, along with 5B more gallons of other types of biofuels.

The governors argue that because the coronavirus had sharply reduced U.S. demand for gasoline since that mandate was announced, it would be unfeasible for refiners to hit those targets.

Also, prices for blending credits recently had tripled, raising the costs for refiners.

Potentially relevant tickers include VLO, MPC, PSX, PBF, HFC, CVI, ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE