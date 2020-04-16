Even though the SBA's $349B Paycheck Protection Program has run out of money, Wells Fargo (WFC -5.7% ) will continue to accept new applications on the hope that Congress approve additional funding.

The bank is also continuing to prepare applications in its existing pipeline and will submit them to the SBA when funds become available, WFC said in a statement.

"Given the magnitude of the crisis the country is facing, we are hopeful that Congress will approve additional funds for the PPP and we will continue accepting new applications so we will be ready to proceed if and when that happens," Wells Fargo said.

