Stolt-Nielsen reports weak margins for Q1

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK:SOIEF) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 0.6% Y/Y to $498.8M.

Segment revenue: Tankers $280.7M (-2.4% Y/Y), Terminals $61.7M (-2.5% Y/Y), Tank containers $129.4M (+4.3% Y/Y) and Stolt Sea farm $25.8M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margins: Total declined 520 bps to 12.7%; Tankers increased 56 bps to 8.7%; Terminals declined 1,118 bps to 38.9% & Tank containers increased 77 bps to 2.8%.

Operating margin declined 520 bps to 3.3%.

Stolt tankers joint service sailed-in time-charter index was 0.50, down from 0.54, reflecting higher bunker costs.

At Stolthaven terminals tank capacity utilisation rate was 89.4% from 91.4% Y/Y.

Stolt Tank Containers experienced a reduced number of shipments to 32,550 from 30,584 Y/Y.

Tank containers owned and leased units increased by 1,311 tanks to 40,513.

Debt, net of cash and equivalents, was $2.4B as of February 29, 2020.

“While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have substantially altered our outlook for 2020, Stolt-Nielsen's Q1 results were only slightly impacted." said Niels Stolt-Nielsen, CEO.

