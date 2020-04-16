The U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who's filling in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his recovery from COVID-19, said the measures to close most stores and other gathering places have helped to slow the virus's spread but need more time.

The original order for the lockdown, announced on March 23, was for three weeks.

“Relaxing any of the measures in place would damage both public health and the economy,” Raab said in a televised briefing. "We still don’t have the infection rate down as far as we need to.”

The British pound falls against the greenback. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) slides 0.8% .

Another 861 deaths were reported in U.K. hospitals today, bringing the U.K. total from the virus to 13,729; the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country exceed 104K.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, FKU