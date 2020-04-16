Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) is adding new features to its dating app focused on African-Americans, in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The company's adding Blind Date and 1:1 video chat features to its Tagged app.

The Blind Date feature is a timed video chat that begins without the participants being able to see each other. As the "mini-date" goes on, video becomes less blurred so that they can begin to see each other more clearly - with the users revealed when time runs out, or the host decides its a match and taps a "date" button.

And one-on-one video will be offered as an alternative to meeting in person.

The features are rolling out over coming weeks.