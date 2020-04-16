In an update on its approach to COVID-19 misinformation, Facebook (FB -2.1% ) today says it will begin informing users who have interacted with bad information that the company has removed.

In practice, users who have liked, reacted or commented on removed virus posts will see messages in their News Feed connecting them to debunked COVID-19 myths - particularly including posts removed from the platform for leading to imminent physical harm.

It's also added a new section to its COVID-19 Information Center, called "Get the Facts" - featuring fact-checked articles from partners debunking misinformation about the virus.

The Get the Facts section is now available in the U.S., while the News Feed updates are rolling out over coming weeks.