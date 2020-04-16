LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF +0.6%) Q1 revenues fell 15% Y/Y to €10.6B, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of many of its stores and factories; though fashion and leather goods performed better than expected driven by strong rise in online sales.
Organically, sales were down 17%, broadly in line with a Bloomberg consensus estimate for a 17.8% drop.
Fashion and leather goods segment sales declined 10% like-for-like terms to €4.64B, versus a consensus of 15.8% decline.
LVMH said “We can only hope that the recovery happens gradually from May or June after a second quarter which will still be very affected by the crisis, in particular in Europe and the US.”
The company will propose cutting its dividend by 30% to €4.80
Bernard Arnault, and the members of its executive committee decided to forgo their salaries for April and May, in addition to their variable compensation for 2020; Board members will also reduce their attendance fees by 30% for 2020.
