While some officials have floated the idea of starting to re-open the economy around May, that won't include the Northeast states, which are currently the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York and other East Coast states are extending their stay-at-home orders to May 15, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said today.

His statement didn't say which other states are extending the lockdown, but earlier this week, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts said they'll coordinate on re-opening their economies.

Cuomo said he doesn't want to predict past May 15, "I wish I could say this will be over soon, but I can't," he said. "We must make decisions based on the science and the data."

