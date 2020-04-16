Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) inks a letter of intent to divest of a 12.5% interest in its Barossa project, in Northern Australia to project partner JERA; the project is currently in the front-end engineering design phase

Santos earlier announced its intention to delay a final investment decision on the Barossa project amid the Covid-19 pandemic and falling oil prices.

Santos said that the signing of a LoI with JERA, which already holds a 6.1% interest in the Darwin liquefied natural gas facility, advanced the partner alignment between Darwin LNG and the Barossa joint venture for the development of Barossa as a backfill for Darwin LNG.

Following completion of the ConocoPhillips acquisition and the sell-downs to JERA and SK E&S, Santos will hold a 43.4% interest in Darwin LNG and a 50% interest in Barossa.