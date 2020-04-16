American Water Works (AWK +1.5% ) is higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $146 price target, touting the company's "best-in-class growth" and "robust credit metrics."

Goldman's Insoo Kim, which also initiated coverage of Essential Utilities (WTRG +1.5% ) with a Neutral rating and $45 price target, says the premium valuation of water utilities is justified.

Both stocks are "relatively defensive" during the COVID-19 pandemic with a favorable "heavy residential mix," Insoo says, and water utilities have advantages over electric utilities "given their longer depreciable life and visibility into above-average growth due to significant water pipe investment needs."

AWK's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.