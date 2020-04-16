Stocks slide after lockdowns extended

In a volatile session, the three major U.S. stock averages dip again, with two of them back in the red.

The reversal occurred after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state's lockdown by another month and the U.K. extends its stay-at-home orders for three weeks, signs that the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending anytime soon.

The S&P 500 edges down 0.1% , the Dow slips 0.8% , and the Nasdaq, which includes some stay-at-home favorites Netflix and Amazon, holds onto a 0.7% gain .

The 10-year Treasury yield falls 3 basis points to 0.61%.

Among S&P 500 sectors, energy ( -3.7% ) and financials ( -2.2% ) take the biggest hits while consumer discretionary ( +1.6% ) and health care ( +1.0% ) buck the trend.

Before the open, initial jobless claims, housing starts, and Philly Fed outlook all reflected the abrupt drop in economic activity as whole industries suffer from social distancing measures to stop the coronavirus from spreading.